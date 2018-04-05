Dragic (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Knicks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Dragic sat out Wednesday's game against the Hawks with an ankle injury, but it appears to have been just a minor ailment and he'll be back in the lineup Friday. As long as the ankle checks out during morning shootaround, look for Dragic to take on his typical starting point guard role and see a full workload as the Heat fight for playoff positioning. Prior to missing Wednesday's contest, Dragic had averaged 15.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals across 33.2 minutes over his last five games.