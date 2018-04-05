Heat's Goran Dragic: Not listed on Friday's injury report
Dragic (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Knicks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Dragic sat out Wednesday's game against the Hawks with an ankle injury, but it appears to have been just a minor ailment and he'll be back in the lineup Friday. As long as the ankle checks out during morning shootaround, look for Dragic to take on his typical starting point guard role and see a full workload as the Heat fight for playoff positioning. Prior to missing Wednesday's contest, Dragic had averaged 15.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals across 33.2 minutes over his last five games.
More News
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Will not play Wednesday•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Posts 22 points, 10 boards in Tuesday's win•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Leads team with 18 points•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Drops 17 points Thursday•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Scores 20 points in loss•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Plays 42 minutes in victory•
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...