Heat's Goran Dragic: Not on injury report
Dragic (knee) is not on the injury report in advance of Saturday's Game 1 against the 76ers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
The Heat held Dragic out of Wednesday's regular season finale, but his absence was always thought to be precautionary. The veteran was able to practice Friday, and all signs point to him starting and playing his usual role in Saturday's Game 1.
