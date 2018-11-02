Dragic (toe) did not participate in Friday's practice but is expected to go through shootaround Saturday, Shandel Richardson of The Athletic reports.

Dragic has been sidelined at practice each of the last two days, but it looks like his absence is more precautionary than anything, as the point guard appears to be trending towards playing Saturday in Atlanta. Expect another update on Dragic's health following the team's shootaround in the morning.