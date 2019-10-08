Dragic will not start in Tuesday's exhibition game versus the Spurs, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel

There is no word on Dragic not playing, so right now the assumption is that he will just come off the bench. Justise Winslow will replace him at point guard. There is nothing to read into here, as the Heat are presumably just using the preseason to toy around with specific lineups. Dragic is expected to start at point come opening night.