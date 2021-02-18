Dragic, who has been sidelined for the Heat's last six games with a left ankle sprain, didn't join the Heat for their ongoing seven-game road trip, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

The Heat played their fourth game of the trip Wednesday, falling to Golden State in overtime, 120-112. Dragic could theoretically meet up with the Heat later in the trip, but the team is more likely to let the veteran guard remain in Miami to give his ankle more time to heal. The Heat will play the Kings on Thursday, the Lakers on Sunday and the Thunder on Monday before returning home for a matchup Feb. 24 versus the Raptors. Assuming Dragic remains out for the rest of the trip, Kendrick Nunn should continue to see elevated minutes as Miami's starting point guard.