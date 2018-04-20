Dragic produced 23 points (8-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes in Thursday's 128-108 loss to the 76ers.

Dragic posted his second-straight 20-plus point effort in the series, however this one wasn't enough to help his team come out on top. It's good to see Dragic's shooting percentage increase in the last two contests, but while his close-range game has improved, his three-point shot has fallen off, as he has just two makes from deep after making three in Game 1 alone.