Heat's Goran Dragic: Officially cleared to play

Dragic (illness) will play Wednesday against the Bulls, Heat play by play man Mike Inglis reports.

Dragic was held out of practice Tuesday due to the illness, but his status was never in too much jeopardy, particularly after he went through shootaround with the team earlier Wednesday. Dragic will start at his usual point guard spot and is not expected to be limited.

