Heat's Goran Dragic: Officially listed as questionable
Dragic (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the 76ers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Dragic has been cleared to play, though coach Erik Spoelstra noted Wednesday that he believes the point guard needs more work in practice before returning to the court. He's been sidelined since Dec. 10 after undergoing right knee surgery. Even if he doesn't play Thursday, Dragic appears to be nearing a return.
