Dragic (knee) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Tom D'Angelo of the Palm Beach Post reports.

While the Heat are still maneuvering for playoff seeding, they'll play it safe with Dragic and hold him out as he nurses a sore knee. Expect the veteran to return for Game 1 of the playoffs over the weekend.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories