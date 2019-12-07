Play

Dragic (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bulls, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

With Dragic ruled out for Sunday's contest, it will mark the fourth consecutive game he will be forced to miss due to the groin injury. Look for Justise Winslow and Kendrick Nunn to continue to pick up the minutes left behind by Dragic.

