Dragic (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pacers, but he hopes to play Saturday, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

This will be the second straight absence for Dragic, but it appears as though he is optimistic that he'll be able to return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Wizards. Josh Richardson will operate as the starting point guard in Dragic's absence, with Justise Winslow occasionally filling in as the team's floor leader when Richardson is off the floor.