Heat's Goran Dragic: Out another three games
Dragic (knee) is expected to miss the next three games, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
Dragic had his knee drained Monday morning in an attempt to put the knee pain that's bothered him throughout the season to rest. "We knew it wasn't serious but we knew it was something that needed to be taken care of... hopefully we can take care of it and wipe it out right now," coach Erik Spoelstra said. He's hoping to return to action next week after the inflammation subsides. In the meantime, look for Tyler Johnson to maintain his expanded role.
