Heat's Goran Dragic: Out Friday, doubtful Saturday

Dragic (elbow) will not play in Friday's game against the Mavericks and is not expected to play Saturday against the Pelicans, Tom D'Angelo of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Dragic is still battling an elbow injury that has now kept him sidelined for the last two games and he looks to be on track to miss at least two more. Dragic's next opportunity to return will be Tuesday against the Magic, but in his absence, Tyler Johnson is expected to continue starting and playing heavy minutes at point guard while rookie Derrick Walton Jr. provides some relief off the bench.