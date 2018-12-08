Heat's Goran Dragic: Out Saturday
Dragic will not play in Saturday's matchup with the Clippers in order to rest, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald
Dragic logged 11 points, ten assists, and three steals across 21 minutes in his return from an eight-game absence Friday. His absence Saturday was planned due to it being the second leg of a back-to-back set. He will presumably be back in the lineup Monday against the Lakers.
