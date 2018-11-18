Heat's Goran Dragic: Out Sunday
Dragic (knee) won't play Sunday against the Lakers, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
The Heat are expected to make a more definitive decision on how to proceed with Dragic's knee injury in the near future, whether it means an extended absence or otherwise. In the meantime, Tyler Johnson will be in line for an expanded role.
