Dragic (ankle) has been ruled out of Thursday's game in Houston, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

It will be the third straight absence for Dragic, who's dealing with a sprained left ankle. He won't make the trip to Houston with the team, though it's possible he could meet the Heat in Salt Lake City prior to Saturday's game against the Jazz. Expect Kendrick Nunn to make another start Thursday night.