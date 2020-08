Dragic (ankle) will not play Thursday against the Bucks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Dragic will miss his first game of the restart due to an ankle injury, and he'll be on the sidelines with Jimmy Butler (foot) as well. With both players sidelined, we should see increase responsibilities trickle down to the likes of Kendrick Nunn, Jae Crowder, Tyler Herro and others.