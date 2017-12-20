Heat's Goran Dragic: Out Wednesday vs. Celtics
Dragic (elbow) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Dragic was downgraded to doubtful earlier Wednesday, so it comes as no surprise that he's now been ruled out. The Heat will continue to remain as cautious as possible with their top ball-handler, though his next opportunity to take the floor will be Friday against the Mavericks. Tyler Johnson, who posted 19 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 40 minutes in relief Monday, is slated to pick up a second straight start. Guys like Dion Waiters, Josh Richardson and Wayne Ellington will all likely benefit as well with a few extra minutes.
