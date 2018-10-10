Dragic (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Pelicans, ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Dragic is nursing a knee injury and the Heat aren't going to risk rushing him back in a meaningless preseason contest. Miami closes out the exhibition slate Friday against the Hawks before opening up the regular season next week and at this point it's unclear if he'll play in that game. That said, considering this move is merely precautionary, don't expect Dragic to miss any time to start the regular season.