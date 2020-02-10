Heat's Goran Dragic: Paces team with 27 points
Dragic recorded 27 points (8-20 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and a steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's loss to Portland.
Dragic took over as the top offensive contributor with Jimmy Butler (shoulder) not playing. Despite coming off the bench this year, Dragic has maintained fantasy relevance with his averages of 16.2 points, 5.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 threes on efficient percentages of 44.7 percent from the field, 39.4 percent from three and 75.9 from the line. Moreover, he's stepped it up since the turn of the year, reaching double figures in all but two games in 2020.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.