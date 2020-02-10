Dragic recorded 27 points (8-20 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and a steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's loss to Portland.

Dragic took over as the top offensive contributor with Jimmy Butler (shoulder) not playing. Despite coming off the bench this year, Dragic has maintained fantasy relevance with his averages of 16.2 points, 5.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 threes on efficient percentages of 44.7 percent from the field, 39.4 percent from three and 75.9 from the line. Moreover, he's stepped it up since the turn of the year, reaching double figures in all but two games in 2020.