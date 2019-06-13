Dragic has exercised his $19.2 million player option for 2019-20, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Dragic, who will be entering his age 33 season, appeared in just 36 games last season due to injury. Even though he was named an All-Star in 2017-18, his $19.2 million option represents a number that is likely significantly above market value. Dragic figures to open next season as the favorite for the Heat's starting point guard job.