Heat's Goran Dragic: Picks up player option
Dragic has exercised his $19.2 million player option for 2019-20, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Dragic, who will be entering his age 33 season, appeared in just 36 games last season due to injury. Even though he was named an All-Star in 2017-18, his $19.2 million option represents a number that is likely significantly above market value. Dragic figures to open next season as the favorite for the Heat's starting point guard job.
More News
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Well-rounded line in Friday's loss•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Drops 30 in loss•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Back in starting five•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Scores team-high 22 points Wednesday•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Huge double-double in win•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Scores 19 points in Sunday's win•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...