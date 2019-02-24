Dragic made his return to action Saturday against Detroit and finished with four points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3PT) in 16 minutes of action.

Dragic played for the first time since December, but the Heat kept a close eye on his workload, and he'll likely be limited for the next several games. "It's first game back, so it doesn't make sense to go 25, 30 minutes," Dragic said. "So go step by step. I feel like I broke the ice. I got back. So I'm patient. Of course, I need to get in shape first. I need to get my legs under me." Prior to the injury, Dragic was averaging more than 28 minutes per game, so his workload will eventually increase, and he figures to regain the starting point guard job at some point.