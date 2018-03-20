Dragic had 20 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and one steal in 42 minutes during Monday's 149-141 victory over Denver.

Dragic continued his strong play although he did take a back seat to both James Jonson and Kelly Olynyk in the double overtime classic. After going through a lean spell earlier in the season, he has found his touch over the last month, especially in the scoring department. He doesn't deliver a lot on the defensive end but is generally very consistent when he is rolling, as demonstrated in this performance.