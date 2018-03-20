Heat's Goran Dragic: Plays 42 minutes in victory
Dragic had 20 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and one steal in 42 minutes during Monday's 149-141 victory over Denver.
Dragic continued his strong play although he did take a back seat to both James Jonson and Kelly Olynyk in the double overtime classic. After going through a lean spell earlier in the season, he has found his touch over the last month, especially in the scoring department. He doesn't deliver a lot on the defensive end but is generally very consistent when he is rolling, as demonstrated in this performance.
More News
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Hits game-winner in Friday's victory•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Pours in game-high 33 in Wednesday's OT loss•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Leads team in scoring with 23 points•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Quiet scoring night in win•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Struggles from deep versus Lakers•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Scores 30 points in loss•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...