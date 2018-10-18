Heat's Goran Dragic: Plays well in opening-night loss
Dragic had 26 points (9-14 FG, 3-7 3PT, 5-7 FT), four rebounds and four assists in Wednesday's loss to the Magic.
Dragic started at his usual spot and played 33 minutes, despite finishing with five fouls. While the Heat have a deep rotation of guards and wings, Dragic is clearly the primary option at point guard.
More News
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Starting Friday•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Not listed on Friday's injury report•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Out Wednesday vs. Pelicans•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Tallies 12 points in preseason opener•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Returns to practice•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...