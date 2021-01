Dragic notched 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding two assists across 28 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 107-105 loss against the Celtics.

Dragic continues to hold a sizable role off the bench for Miami, logging at least 25 minutes in five of his seven appearances and scoring in double digits every time he's done it. Dragic is averaging 13.9 points, 5.0 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game through seven appearances to date.