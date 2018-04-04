Heat's Goran Dragic: Posts 22 points, 10 boards in Tuesday's win
Dragic produced 22 points (9-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, and three steals in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 101-98 win over the Hawks.
Dragic took advantage of the opposition's inexperienced backcourt, and posted his third double-double of 2017-18. Oddly enough, two of those three double-doubles have included double-digit rebounding efforts. Dragic and company have two more cupcakes (Wednesday versus the Hawks, Friday versus the Knicks) before closing the season out against the Thunder and Raptors. Expect Dragic to continue seeing plenty of minutes as long as the Heat and Bucks are still fighting for the seventh seed.
