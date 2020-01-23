Dragic had 22 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3PT, 7-7 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 134-129 overtime win over the Wizards.

Dragic was dealing with a bruised knee prior to this game, but he showed no ill effects of this injury against Washington and he posted his second double-double of the season -- both have come this month. The Slovenian point guard has been scorching hot of late since he has scored 10 or more points in five straight contests and he is averaging 17.2 points and 5.2 assists per game during that stretch despite coming off the bench every single time.