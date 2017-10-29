Heat's Goran Dragic: Pours in 22 points Saturday
Dragic scored 22 points (9-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding four assists, three rebounds and one block across 36 minutes in Saturday's 96-90 loss to the Celtics.
Dragic put another 20-point game Saturday night, but his assist numbers continue to be low from the point guard position. He has played over 30 minutes in every game this season so it is not a matter of playing time, but more of the talent around him as Dragic has become the primary scoring option with Hasaan Whiteside (knee) out. With Whiteside expected back Monday against the Timberwolves, expect an increase in assists as Dragic reverts back to his usual role.
