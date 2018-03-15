Heat's Goran Dragic: Pours in game-high 33 in Wednesday's OT loss
Dragic scored 33 points (11-21 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT) while adding three assists and two rebounds in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 123-119 overtime loss to the Kings.
With the Heat down by 12 heading into the fourth quarter, Dragic led a furious comeback, scoring 11 straight points to close the gap to 104-102 with just under four minutes left, but he couldn't finish the job in the extra frame. The performance ties his season high in scoring, and Dragic -- who has four games with 30 or more points in the last 17 -- should continue carrying the load for Miami over the final weeks of the regular season as the team tries to lock down a playoff spot.
