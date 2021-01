Dragic is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to a bruised foot, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The veteran apparently picked up the injury during Monday's win over Detroit, in which he made his first start of the season and finished with 22 points, three rebounds and three assists. All indications are that Dragic will be good to go Wednesday, and he could draw another start if Tyler Herro (neck) is unable to play.