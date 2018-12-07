Heat's Goran Dragic: Probable Friday
Dragic (knee) went through morning shootaround and is probable for Friday's game against the Suns.
Previous reports suggested that Dragic is eyeing a Friday return from his eight-game absence, and it seems like that will be the case. Assuming he plays, he'll likely join the starting five in place of Wayne Ellington (personal), who is out Friday and has been starting in Dragic's stead.
