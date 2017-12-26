Heat's Goran Dragic: Probable Monday

Dragic (elbow) is listed as probable to play Tuesday against the Magic, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.

Dragic has been dealing with a lingering elbow injury over the past week, but after already missing three games with the ailment, he returned Saturday to play 30 minutes against the Pelicans, suggesting he will indeed be able to play Tuesday as well.

