Heat's Goran Dragic: Probable Thursday vs. Sacramento
Dragic (knee) is probable for Thursday's contest against the Kings, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Dragic has missed the past two games while recovering from a bruised knee, which has prompted the likes of Wayne Ellington, Josh Richardson, Derrick Jones and James Johnson to see extra run and take on more ballhandling duties than usual. That will likely come to an end Thursday, however, as Dragic is probable for the contest. More word on his status should arrive following the team's morning shootaround.
