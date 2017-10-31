Heat's Goran Dragic: Probable Wednesday vs. Bulls

Dragic (illness) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Anthony Chiang of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Dragic was sent home from practice with an illness Tuesday, but it seemingly isn't expected to creep into Wednesday evening. Additional updates should be provided after Wednesday's morning shootaround, however.

