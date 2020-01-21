Heat's Goran Dragic: Probable with knee bruise
Dragic is probable for Wednesday's matchup against the Wizards due to a bruised knee, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Dragic emerged from Monday's win over the Kings with a bruised knee, but it shouldn't stop him from playing Wednesday. This month, he's averaging 15.2 points, 4.6 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 26.3 minutes.
