Dragic is probable for Wednesday's game versus the Wizards with knee soreness, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Dragic struggled in his return from a groin injury Monday and had three points (1-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), eight assists, seven rebounds, one steal and one block in 25 minutes, and he's now dealing with a sore knee. However, the new injury isn't expected to affect his status for Wednesday's game versus Washington.