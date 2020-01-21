Dragic finished with 18 points (7-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes Monday in the Heat's 118-113 overtime win over the Kings.

With star swingman Jimmy Butler (hip) sidelined, Dragic and James Johnson (22 points) stepped up off the bench to help pick up the offensive slack. Butler isn't believed to be in danger of a long-term absence, but Dragic's fantasy outlook shouldn't take too much of a hit even when the Heat are at full strength. During the team's previous six games in which Butler was available, Dragic still averaged 14.0 points, 4.2 assists, 2.2 triples and 2.2 rebounds in 26.3 minutes.