Dragic produced 17 points (6-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt) and a rebound across 27 minutes in Saturday's 122-108 loss to the Bucks.

Although Dragic has regressed to more of a sixth-man role this season, he can pop for a decent total when someone is absent. The Heat needs team-wise support when Jimmy Butler is out, and Dragic responded with one of his better games of the month. Despite his role with the second unit, Dragic is usually in line for at least 25 minutes on a nightly basis and is an inexpensive and productive DFS option for Miami.