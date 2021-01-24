Dragic posted 19 points (7-18 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven assists and a rebound across 31 minutes in Saturday's 128-124 loss to the Nets.

Absences from Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro opened up the opportunity for Dragic to enter the starting lineup. He survived a terrible shooting night from beyond the arc to contribute 19 points in a listing effort. After an excellent string of games in the Orlando bubble, Dragic found himself as the odd man out as he slid down the depth chart. Fighting for minutes in the second unit is unfamiliar territory for Dragic, but he's done well in the role. As a part of the second unit, he's averaged 14.4 points and 5.6 assists over an average of 24.4 minutes.