Dragic notched 21 points (7-13 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-4 FT), six rebounds and five assists across 33 minutes in Monday's loss against the Nets.

Dragic continues to deal with a foot injury that already sidelined him for two games earlier this month, but he didn't show any ill effects of that in this one -- he was one of two Miami players that scored more than 20 points. Dragic has been starting regularly with Tyler Herro (neck) sidelined, but he has managed to remain productive even when coming off the bench. He's an asset to have across most formats regardless of his role moving forward.