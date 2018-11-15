Dragic contributed 21 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four assists and three rebounds in 29 minutes Wednesday versus Brooklyn.

Dragic's contributions were right in line with his season averages of 16.7 points, 4.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds. The veteran point guard has struggled shooting the ball all season, making just 40.6 percent of his shots from the field, nearly a five percent decrease from a year ago. Going forward, look for Dragic's value to rise as he finds his shot, although he only provides a modest ceiling fantasy-wise at this point in his career.