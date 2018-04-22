Dragic totaled 20 points (9-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four steals, three assists and one rebound in 37 minutes during Saturday's 106-102 loss to Philadelphia.

Dragic did all he could for the Heat but they ran out of steam in the final quarter to eventually go down 3-1 in the series. Dragic has been solid throughout but the youth of the 76ers has proven too much for the veterans of the Heat. They will need to find something extra if they hope to go into Philadelphia and come away with the victory.