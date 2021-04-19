Dragic is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Rockets due to back and knee issues.
He's listed on the injury report with an "injury recovery" designation, so if Dragic does sit out Monday it will essentially be for rest purposes. He's coming off of a strong showing Sunday against Brooklyn, when he finished with 18 points, eight boards and seven assists off the bench.
