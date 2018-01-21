Heat's Goran Dragic: Questionable for Monday
Dragic (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Rockets, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.
Dragic was held out of Saturday's game against the Hornets due to a knee bruise, but he'll look to get back on the floor ahead of Monday's contest. Look for him to test out the knee during morning shootaround, and potentially pregame warmups, before a final decision is made on his availability. If he were to miss another game, Wayne Ellington would likely pick up another start in his place.
