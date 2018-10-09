Heat's Goran Dragic: Questionable for Wednesday
Dragic is dealing with a knee injury and is questionable for Wednesday's preseason game against the Pelicans, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Dragic reportedly suffered a knee-to-knee injury during Monday's exhibition and is now dealing with some lingering discomfort. Considering it's a meaningless preseason game, it wouldn't be surprising if Dragic was ultimately ruled out. However, look for Dragic to test out the knee during morning shootaround, and potentially pregame warmups, before a final decision is made on his availability.
