Heat's Goran Dragic: Questionable Friday
Dragic (calf) is questionable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Dragic has missed the past three games due to a strained left calf, though he may be able to make his return Friday. More information on his status should arrive following morning shootaround.
