Heat's Goran Dragic: Questionable Saturday

Dragic (elbow) has been upgraded to questionable for Saturday's game against the Pelicans.

Dragic was originally listed as doubtful for Saturday's game, but his situation has improved of late and he'll try to give it a go during pregame warmups before making a decision on whether or not he'll ultimately play.

