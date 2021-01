Dragic is questionable for Sunday's game at Boston due to right knee soreness, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The 34-year-old put up 21 points while going 7-for-9 from deep during Saturday's win against the Wizards, but he was limited to 20 minutes as he apparently tweaked his knee. Kendrick Nunn figures to operate as Miami's backup point guard if Dragic is unable to play Sunday.