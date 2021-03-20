Dragic is questionable for Sunday's game against the Pacers due to lower back spasms.
Dragic posted 16 points while playing 24 minutes in Friday's loss to Indiana, but he's now dealing with a back issue that will land him on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game. If he's unable to play, Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent (knee) could see increased run for Miami.
