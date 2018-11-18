Heat's Goran Dragic: Questionable Sunday
Dragic is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers due to a knee injury, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Dragic has missed three games this season while dealing with knee pain, which seems to have surfaced again. More information on his condition and status may arrive following morning shootaround.
